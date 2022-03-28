Advertisement

Manhattan man arrested in Sunday morning shooting

October 2009 booking photo of Ryan Eric Powell.
(Kansas Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is facing charges after police say he shot two people Sunday morning.

Ryan Powell, 37, faces two counts each of aggravated battery and aggravated assault, and three counts of aggravated endangering of a child. At the time of this report, Powell remains behind bars at the Riley Co. Jail.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. says officers responded to the 3000 block of Kimball Ave. in Manhattan around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, March 27. The location is just east of Seth Child Rd.

When they arrived, they located a 23-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 21-year-old woman who had been “grazed by a bullet.” Police did not identify the victims.

RCPD says the two were shot following what they called a “domestic altercation within an apartment.”

Both victims were taken to Via Christi. The female was released, however, the male was transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka for additional care. He is expected to make a full recovery.

No other information has been released. A current photo of Powell was not available.

