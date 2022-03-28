Advertisement

KU fans storm Allen Fieldhouse Sunday night

KU fans head to Allen Fieldhouse after the Jayhawks defeat Miami
By Reina Flores
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Fans couldn’t wait to celebrate KU’s fourth final four appearance under Bill Self.

“We saw everyone starting to run and we decided to join in too and everyone just got into a huge cloud and started cheering and screaming, it was so fun,” said one KU fan.

“It’s all about the KU tradition here we will, we will storm whatever,” said sophomore Andrew White.

“I’ve been a KU fan since I’ve been a kid and this is an absolute unreal experience to be apart of,” said Michael Teal, freshman.

2008, 2012, 2018 and now 2022 are the years KU fans are going to remember, though this year’s semi final opponent is the same as their last trip, fans are confident in a different outcome.

“We will absolutely not have a repeat of 2018, we are not doing that we are not losing to Nova again,” White said.

“Allen Fieldhouse has its boys back, we have been down but we have the fight, we have the grit, and the hard dedication for this team and they have heart. From start to finish for the rest of the season and that’s what we saw today. We saw it the whole season, this team has heart and they have a will to win and that’s probably what’s going to carry us all the way to championship,” White explained.

While the final field is loaded with blue bloods, only one matters in Lawrence.

“We have KU, they are the biggest blue blood, we have the most wins of all time, we own the basketball arena, we have the best arena, we have the best fans, we are the best team in the nationship.”

