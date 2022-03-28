Advertisement

Junction City Animal Shelter providing free pet vaccines

Petco Love’s one million free pet vaccine campaign has distributed 500,000 vaccines.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City pet owners have some opportunities coming up to get their pets vaccinated, for free!

Junction City Animal Shelter is partnering with Petco Love to hold three free pet vaccine events across the next few weeks.

You can make sure your pets are up to date on their shots March 30 at Jim Clark Automotive, April 6th at the Grandview City Building, and April 13 at the Milford City Clerk’s Office. Each clinic will be held from 4-6 p.m.

