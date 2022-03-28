Advertisement

Fans support KU at Vikings Grill in Topeka

KU fans gathered at Vikings Grill in Topeka Sunday ahead of KU’s big game against the Miami...
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KU fans gathered at Vikings Grill in Topeka Sunday ahead of KU’s big game against the Miami Hurricanes.

Staff member at Vikings, Brooke Schaefer says “if you want to get a seat you better come in early for the game. Our bar will be packed our dining room will be packed, it’ll be super loud in here”.

John kozloff says he has been cheering on the Jayhawks since the 70′s.

He hopes his buddies will come out next time to cheer them on too.

Topeka native, Brenda Bickford has been coming out to Vikings with her husband and friends as part of their annual tradition.

She warned it’s bound to get a little rowdy, “it gets pretty loud and crazy and a lot of fun fans and we all cheer rock chalk Jayhawk, just like we would if we were at the fog”.

If you find yourself at Vikings on a game day be prepared for plenty of good foods, drink, and lots of cheering for the Kansas Jayhawks.

Vikings Grill is located at 4731 NW Hunters Ridge Circle.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

