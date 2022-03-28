Fans flock to Forbes to kickoff Final Four fun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fans flocked to Forbes Field, focused on finding their Final Four-bound team.

“They’re a hometown team and there’s really no other good team,” a young fan named Bryant said, as he joined a line hoping for autographs.

The Sunday night crowd at Topeka Regional Airport to welcome home the Kansas Jayhawks from Chicago was riding high off a regional final win that saw their team come back from a half-time deficit to Miami.

“Toward the second half, I was like, ‘Yes! Let’s go!’” 9-year-old Tinsley Maycock said.

Tinsley said she’s looking forward to her favorite team’s second Final Four in her lifetime.

“We’ve worked so hard to get here,” she said. “I’m really excited to experience this.”

Many people in the crowd had been at the airport for close to three hours when, around 9 p.m., the team strolled into the terminal. Christian Braun led the way, hugging the Regional Championship trophy close.

“They’re a true team, you know,” KU fan Carl Norwood said. “Balance is key. They have that unofficial leader but if they get down, someone else is there to pick them up.”

The crowd might have counted Mitch Lightfoot as the MVP of this stop. The super senior worked the line, seeming to soak up the moments as he posed for every photo and signed every item he was asked.

Coach Bill Self said the experience never gets old, but even he was impressed by the turnout.

“Topeka has always supported us but I don’t ever remember this many people being here for an Elite 8 game,” he said.

It won’t be the last. The Topeka Jayhawk Band plans to return for one more sendoff, and - hopefully - one more celebration, too.

