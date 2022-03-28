Advertisement

“Endangered persons advisory” issued for missing Brown Co. 16-year-old

16-year-old Tia Howard is the focus of a KBI issued "endangered persons advisory" issued on...
16-year-old Tia Howard is the focus of a KBI issued "endangered persons advisory" issued on Monday, March 28.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office and KBI are asking for assistance in finding a missing teen who was last seen Sunday evening.

Tia Howard, 16, was last seen by her parents Sunday, March 27, at 10:30 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office, she was last seen leaving her house in Hiawatha and getting into a vehicle near 260th Rd. and Linden.

Tia is a white, female with reddish-brown hair, blue eyes, is approximately 5 ft. 6 inches tall, and weighs about 120 lbs. She was last seen dressed in black yoga pants, a black Under Armour hoodie with pink lettering, and white Crocs shoes.

The Sheriff’s Office has requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue an endangered person advisory for Howard.

If anyone knows Tia’s location, call 911 and for any other information, please contact the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-742-7125.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office needs assistance to find a missing teen who was last seen Sunday...
The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office needs assistance to find a missing teen who was last seen Sunday evening.(Submitted: Rebecca Winters)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown Co. Sherrif John Merchant said a 2007 RAV 4 driven by Catherine Martinez was northbound...
One dead following rollover accident in Brown County
A couple of hundred Jayhawk fans turned out at Topeka Regional Airport to welcome the team back...
Hundreds gather at Forbes Field to welcome Final Four-bound KU
A two-vehicle accident caused a power outage in Topeka Sunday afternoon.
A two-vehicle accident on Wanamaker causes power outages in Topeka, leaving minor injuries
Kansas' Christian Braun reacts during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite...
Jayhawks are Final Four bound, beat Miami (FL) in Elite Eight
Former Kansas guard Devon Dotson attempts a free throw in a game against Tennessee.
“This run is for them”: Kansas plays NCAA Tournament in honor of 2020 team

Latest News

Alyssa Droge
Blood drive scheduled to honor teen who beat Lymphoma
October 2009 booking photo of Ryan Eric Powell.
Manhattan man arrested in Sunday morning shooting
Donors give more than $600,000 to increase mental health services for K-State students
Driver killed in head-on crash with a semi truck Saturday in Chase County