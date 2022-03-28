“Endangered persons advisory” issued for missing Brown Co. 16-year-old

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office and KBI are asking for assistance in finding a missing teen who was last seen Sunday evening.

Tia Howard, 16, was last seen by her parents Sunday, March 27, at 10:30 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office, she was last seen leaving her house in Hiawatha and getting into a vehicle near 260th Rd. and Linden.

Tia is a white, female with reddish-brown hair, blue eyes, is approximately 5 ft. 6 inches tall, and weighs about 120 lbs. She was last seen dressed in black yoga pants, a black Under Armour hoodie with pink lettering, and white Crocs shoes.

The Sheriff’s Office has requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue an endangered person advisory for Howard.

If anyone knows Tia’s location, call 911 and for any other information, please contact the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-742-7125.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office needs assistance to find a missing teen who was last seen Sunday evening. (Submitted: Rebecca Winters)

