Driver killed in head-on crash with a semi truck Saturday in Chase County

STRONG CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was killed Saturday after her car collided head-on with a semi truck on US-50 highway in Chase County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2015 Nissan Altima was headed west on US-50 just before 10 p.m. when the driver crossed the center line and hit a semi truck going eastbound.

The car came to rest on the north shoulder of the highway, while the semi truck ended up in the north ditch.

KHP said the car’s driver Briana Lane, 32, of Hutchinson died at the scene. The semi truck driver did not appear to be injured in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.