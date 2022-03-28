Advertisement

Blood drive scheduled to honor teen who beat Lymphoma

Alyssa Droge
Alyssa Droge(Sumbitted/ American Red Cross)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special blood drive has been scheduled to honor a Hayden High School student who survived cancer.

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in honor of Alyssa Droge, 17, who was diagnosed with Lymphoma in August 2021.

The event will be Friday, April 1st from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage in Topeka.

Alyssa has been in remission since January 11, 2022.

The Droge family says Alyssa received multiple blood and platelet transfusions while battling her cancer, and those who donate will assist cancer patients in similar situations.

How to donate blood (from the American Red Cross)

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

