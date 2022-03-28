Advertisement

Biden to announce proposed budget, tax hike on wealthy expected

President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C. The president is announcing his budget...
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C. The president is announcing his budget proposal on Monday.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is expected to unveil a new minimum income tax for the ultra wealthy on Monday.

According to the White House, the plan is part of President Joe Biden’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2023.

The billionaire minimum income tax would require households with more than $100 million to pay a rate of least 20% on their full income.

Supporters said it would make sure that wealthiest Americans no longer pay a tax rate lower than teachers and firefighters.

Sources said the additional revenue could help fund green energy programs and lower the cost of prescription drugs ahead of the midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown Co. Sherrif John Merchant said a 2007 RAV 4 driven by Catherine Martinez was northbound...
One dead following rollover accident in Brown County
A couple of hundred Jayhawk fans turned out at Topeka Regional Airport to welcome the team back...
KU fans turned out at Forbes Field to welcome Final Four-bound KU team back home
A two-vehicle accident caused a power outage in Topeka Sunday afternoon.
A two-vehicle accident on Wanamaker causes power outages in Topeka, leaving minor injuries
Former Kansas guard Devon Dotson attempts a free throw in a game against Tennessee.
“This run is for them”: Kansas plays NCAA Tournament in honor of 2020 team
Kansas' Christian Braun reacts during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite...
Jayhawks are Final Four bound, beat Miami (FL) in Elite Eight

Latest News

Ariana DeBose, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for...
Ariana DeBose wins Oscar for best supporting actress
A man holds fragments of a rocket launched by the Russian forces at night, a rocket crater...
Ukraine leader says he seeks peace ‘without delay’ in talks
FILE - Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a special correspondent...
Jan. 6 panel may subpoena wife of Justice Clarence Thomas
Three people were injured after a car plowed into a Florida home.
3 injured after car plows into Florida home
Driver killed in head-on crash with a semi truck Saturday in Chase County