Any utility services past due may result in disconnection starting March 31

By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting Thursday, March 31, the Kansas Cold Weather rule ends.

The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) announcement states that starting Thursday, any Kansans behind on electric and natural gas utility bills could have their services disconnected unless they make a payment plan with their utility company.

Depending on the utility’s policy, any reconnection made after March 31 might require any past due balances to be paid in full, according to the KCC.

Right now, utilities are currently regulated by the Cold Weather Rule 12-month payment plan. The 12-month plan is said to require an initial payment of 1/12 of the overdue amount, 1/12 of the bill for current service, the full amount of any disconnection or reconnections fees, plus any applicable deposit owed to the utility company. Over the next 11 months, the balance will be billed in equal payments along with the regular monthly bill.

The Cold Weather Rule was created in 1983 to protect residents from having their gas or electricity disconnected during cold temperatures, but only if a reasonable and organized method of payment was made for current or past due bills.

The KCC wanted to mention in its announcement that it does not regulate co-ops or municipal utilities, but many of those utilities do offer a cold weather plan. To find out what utilities are regulated by the KCC, click here.

To learn more about any utility assistance programs offered, contact the utility company, or call the KCC Consumer Protection Office at 800-662-0027 or 785-271-3140. KCC’s website also has information about utility assistance programs.

