Advertisement

WATCH: Surprise from Georgia elementary school students brings Ukrainian custodian to tears

Georgia students decorated hallways in sunflowers for their beloved custodian from Ukraine. (SOURCE: JENNIFER MCDONALD, TMX, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ga. (CNN) – Some elementary school students near Atlanta surprised their beloved custodian. The custodian is from Ukraine.

Lana Gashenko is a U.S. citizen and has worked at Oak Hill Elementary school for 21 years. However, she has dozens of family members in Ukraine.

In a show of support for her and her family during the Ukrainian conflict with Russia, students at the school drew sunflowers for her. The sunflower is a symbol of hope in Ukraine.

They also put up a blue and yellow Ukrainian flag with the message “We love you, Mrs. Lana.”

Gashenko said when she saw what the children had done for her, she started crying.

In another area of the school, there was a large sign with a rainbow that included the names of Gashenko’s family members in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to an I-70 accident involving a semi-truck and passenger car near mile...
Woman trapped in vehicle after I-70 accident involving semi
Before it was clear that the KU men’s basketball team was going to move on to the Elite Eight,...
Johnny’s Tavern staff gets $50,000 tip to split
FILE - RCPD searches for Yasmin, a 17-year-old missing out of Manhattan on March 9, 2022.
Missing Kansas girl found safe weeks after she was last seen
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
FILE
Lawrence Police Chief bans no-knock warrants, chokeholds

Latest News

Georgia students decorated hallways in sunflowers for their beloved custodian from Ukraine.
VIDEO: Ukrainian custodian brought to tears by surprise from elementary school
President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will...
Blinken reassures allies ahead of possible Iran deal
Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction
Brown Co. Sherrif John Merchant said a 2007 RAV 4 driven by Catherine Martinez was northbound...
One dead following rollover accident in Brown County