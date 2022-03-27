A two-vehicle accident on Wanamaker causes power outages in Topeka, leaving minor injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A two-vehicle accident caused a power outage in Topeka Sunday afternoon.

Topeka police told 13 NEWS that authorities were called to 29th and Wanamaker around 3:45 pm on a report of a two-vehicle accident.

TPD says one driver was driving recklessly and speeding westbound on 29th street causing them to hit another vehicle, and then ran into a power line pole.

Topeka police say minor injuries were involved in the accident.

Drivers are being redirected if they are driving down westbound on 29th street toward Wanamaker, while Evergy crews are working to restore power.

About 3700 customers were without power.

Power was restored to about 3000 as of 5:15 pm Sunday with a remaining of 700 customers.

