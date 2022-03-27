Advertisement

“This run is for them”: Kansas plays NCAA Tournament in honor of 2020 team

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIBW) - This was the stage Devon Dotson always wanted to play on. And back in 2020, the Jayhawks were well on their way. The top ranked Kansas team was ready to raise a banner, until the world changed.

Even all these years later.

”I felt like in ‘20, that was the best team in the country.” Bill Self, Kansas head men’s basketball coach, said.

It still hurts.

”I think about it a lot.“ Devon Dotson, former KU All-American guard, said.

”It still stings.” Angie Dotson, Devon Dotson’s mother, said.

“Every time this time of the year comes around, it brings back memories.” Devon Dotson said.

After an All-American season, Devon Dotson was ready to lead KU in the NCAA Tournament. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and that hope disappeared.

”It’s tough,” Devon Dotson said. “I was just super confident in that team and just going back and viewing this team, every time this comes around, it’s kind of a hard feeling.”

“For that to end so abruptly was just shocking and still a sense of grief in a way.” Angie Dotson said.

“It is what it is,” Devon Dotson said. “We had a special team and it was a fun season.”

Surrounded by fans later on, Dotson hopes this team can have the opportunity he didn’t.

”Just seeing them keep playing and living out what that team would’ve done right now is great to see,” Devon Dotson said. “Just keep going.”

“We’re just excited that they are having this opportunity to kind of live out what was missed.” Angie Dotson said.

“This run that we’re making now I think is for the team in 2020,” Ochai Agbaji, Kansas All-American guard, said. “And I know all the guys that played on that team, know that this run is for them.”

Unfortunately Devon Dotson won’t be able to watch his Jayhawks take on Miami. He’s a member of the Bulls G-League team and will play on Sunday. But, he’ll certainly be there in spirit.

That Elite Eight game against No. 10 seed Miami tips off at 1:20 pm only on WIBW.

