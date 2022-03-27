Sunday night forecast: A cold night tonight with 60s on the way for Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Once again we will see some clouds redevelop overnight tonight with skies becoming mostly sunny by Monday midday. Winds will be breezy tomorrow out of the southeast around 10 to 15 mph and wind gusts near 20 mph. Temperatures Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s and we get even warmer on Tuesday before a cold front and rain/storms move in Tuesday evening.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

High temperatures will touch 80º Tuesday afternoon with windy conditions as south winds will be between 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy for the most part during the day with a chance for isolated rain showers in the early afternoon.

Strong to severe storms are likely to develop Tuesday evening after 5pm in Central Kansas and work their way east through the evening. Right now, much of Northeast Kansas is included in a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather. The latest data suggests that parts of southern Kansas have a higher chance at seeing stronger storms and that area may need to be increased to an enhanced (3/5) risk, but for now we are looking at one or two storms becoming severe for Tuesday evening. The main hazards are going to be wind and hail with a low tornado threat. We will continue tracking and updating the forecast for Tuesday as we near the day so be sure and check back.

Strong to severe storm risk is slight for Tuesday evening (WIBW)

We are left with rain showers Tuesday night as we get behind an incoming cold front which will stabilize the atmosphere. Scattered rain showers are likely throughout the day on Wednesday and temperatures will drop from being in the 50s Wednesday morning to many places being in the 40s by Wednesday afternoon. A cold rain to say the least. There is a slight chance for a little bit of snow mixing in with scattered showers Wednesday night before clearing for Thursday. Skies Thursday will remain partly cloudy with temperatures still cool in the low 50s.

April begins on Friday and we will warm slightly to the upper 50s and low 60s with skies being partly cloudy before a weak boundary moves through Friday night providing a low chance for scattered rain showers then. Things look stable going into next weekend with temperatures in the 50s and 60s with skies becoming sunny once again.

Active 8-day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Watch Tuesday for further updates. This will be our first chance at seeing strong to severe thunderstorms this spring season.

