Sunday forecast: Cooler and becoming sunny again this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This morning we are tracking some light rain and flurries across Northeast Kansas. The light moisture will move out later this morning. Today will be a little cooler than yesterday with highs in the lower 50s with skies clearing by midday once again.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Warmer weather returns to Northeast Kansas by Monday with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s Monday afternoon with a few clouds mixed with sun above. Winds Monday will be light with an occasional stronger wind gust out of the southeast turning breezy by Tuesday afternoon. Winds on Tuesday will be south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph possible. Tuesday will also be much warmer with high temperatures in the 80s across the area.

Storm chances in Northeast Kansas are becoming more likely for this Tuesday afternoon and evening. We are now included in a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather in the east and a marginal (1/5) risk in North-Central Kansas. This means that if storm develop Tuesday ahead of the incoming cold front, one or two storms could become strong to severe with wind and hail the main hazards. There is also a chance at seeing a tornado mainly to our south and west, but definitely keep an eye on this as we get closer to Tuesday. The storm threat diminished once we are behind the cold front and rain showers are expected to last through the day Wednesday before tapering off Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be much cooler behind the front with temperatures getting knocked back down to the 50s for highs and 30s for lows for this coming Wednesday through Saturday. April 1st is this Friday.

Watch Tuesday for further updates. This will be our first chance at seeing strong to severe thunderstorms this spring season.

