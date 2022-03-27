Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction

Advertisement

Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
By CNN
Published: Mar. 27, 2022
(CNN) – It may be time to look through the attic for all those old Pokémon trading cards.

A rare 1999 Pokémon first edition Charizard card just went for $420,000 at auction.

According to the PWCC Auction House, the sale sets an all-time record for a base set Charizard card.

What made the card so valuable was its perfect Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) gem mint grading, which means that it’s condition was as good as brand new.

Only 121 cards have the designation out of the thousands sold over the past 25 years.

