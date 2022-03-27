One dead following rollover accident in Brown County

BROWN Co., Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead following a rollover accident on Highway 73 in Brown County Saturday.

Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant said at about 11:18 am Saturday, dispatch received a911 call about a rollover accident on US 73 HWY near 140th Road.

Merchant said a 2007 RAV 4 driven by Catherine Martinez was northbound and had went to the shoulder of the road and overcorrected causing the vehicle to roll several times ending up in the ditch on the west side of US 73.

The sheriff said both Martinez and her passenger Lincoln Brown, of Horton were ejected from the car and were later transported to The University of Kanas Medical Center by Lifestar helicopters.

The sheriff’s office was informed Brown later passed away from injuries from the accident.

According to Merchant, a small child was also in the vehicle and was properly restrained in her car seat and suffered very minor injuries. He said this action most likely saved her life. The child was transported to the Amberwell where she was treated and released to family members.

The accident is still under investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.