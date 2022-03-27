Advertisement

One dead following rollover accident in Brown County

Brown Co. Sherrif John Merchant said a 2007 RAV 4 driven by Catherine Martinez was northbound...
Brown Co. Sherrif John Merchant said a 2007 RAV 4 driven by Catherine Martinez was northbound and had went to the shoulder of the road and overcorrected causing the vehicle to roll several times ending up in the ditch on the west side of US 73.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN Co., Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead following a rollover accident on Highway 73 in Brown County Saturday.

Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant said at about 11:18 am Saturday, dispatch received a911 call about a rollover accident on US 73 HWY near 140th Road.

Merchant said a 2007 RAV 4 driven by Catherine Martinez was northbound and had went to the shoulder of the road and overcorrected causing the vehicle to roll several times ending up in the ditch on the west side of US 73.

The sheriff said both Martinez and her passenger Lincoln Brown, of Horton were ejected from the car and were later transported to The University of Kanas Medical Center by Lifestar helicopters.

The sheriff’s office was informed Brown later passed away from injuries from the accident.

According to Merchant, a small child was also in the vehicle and was properly restrained in her car seat and suffered very minor injuries. He said this action most likely saved her life. The child was transported to the Amberwell where she was treated and released to family members.

The accident is still under investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to an I-70 accident involving a semi-truck and passenger car near mile...
Woman trapped in vehicle after I-70 accident involving semi
Before it was clear that the KU men’s basketball team was going to move on to the Elite Eight,...
Johnny’s Tavern staff gets $50,000 tip to split
FILE - RCPD searches for Yasmin, a 17-year-old missing out of Manhattan on March 9, 2022.
Missing Kansas girl found safe weeks after she was last seen
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
FILE
Lawrence Police Chief bans no-knock warrants, chokeholds

Latest News

Kim Donahue signs off from 13 NEWS on Sunday, March 27, 2022
Kim says goodbye to WIBW
The Kansas Drum Days is the largest percussion event in Kansas and this year Washburn got to...
Kansas Drum Days Kicks off with Grammy-nominated percussion group
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 3-27-22
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 3-27-22
Bill Self on Elite Eight: “It’s the hardest game in the tournament to not win”
Bill Self on Elite Eight: “It’s the hardest game in the tournament to not win”