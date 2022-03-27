Advertisement

KU fans plan to welcome home the Jayhawks at Forbes Field

Jayhawk Pep Band playing at Forbes Field Topeka Regional Airport.
Jayhawk Pep Band playing at Forbes Field Topeka Regional Airport.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Jayhawks Club Pep Band and KU fans plan to welcome back the #1 seed Kansas Jayhawks at Forbes Field after the win over #10 Miami.

The Kansas Jayhawks plan to arrive at Forbes Field Topeka Regional Airport around 6:30 pm and then head to Allen Fieldhouse.

The Topeka Jayhawks Club Pep Band plans to arrive at the airport at 6:00 pm Sunday evening to welcome home the team.

The pep band says KU fans are welcome to participate in the home celebration. KU fans are encouraged to arrive at Forbes Field at 6:00 pm to be a part of the celebration.

