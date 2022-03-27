Advertisement

Jayhawks are Final Four bound, beat Miami (FL) in Elite Eight

Kansas' Christian Braun reacts during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite...
Kansas' Christian Braun reacts during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The #1 seed Kansas Jayhawks are heading to the Final Four after their win over #10 Miami (FL), 76-50.

The Jayhawks advance to their 16th all-time Final Four appearance. They will face the winner of the South Region final between No. 5 seeded Houston and No. 2 seeded Villanova on Saturday, April 2 in New Orleans.

Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year Award Finalist Ochai Agbaji started slow in the first half but came alive in the second, ending with 18 points. David McCormack contributed with 15 points and 4 rebounds. Jalen Wilson added 5 points and 11 rebounds.

It was a back and forth first half with Miami pushing the pace towards the end of it. The Hurricanes had their largest lead of 4 points with around 3:30 left in the half, then led by 6 with around 40 seconds left.

Christian Braun gave the Jayhawks a 43-40 lead in the second half with 15:24 left after a dunk then a three pointer on back-to-back possessions to swing momentum the Jayhawks way. That was their first lead in the game since the 3:40 mark in the first half.

Hurricanes were led by Kameron McGusty who ended the half 5/10 from the field and 4/4 from the free throw line. He led both teams with 14 points at the half and ended with 18.

