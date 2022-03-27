Advertisement

Bill Self on Elite Eight: “It’s the hardest game in the tournament to not win”(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CHICAGO (WIBW) - The stage is set for the Elite Eight in Chicago.

“This is the biggest stage I’ve been on as far as basketball in my life,” KU forward Jalen Wilson said.

“To know that you’re one of only eight teams in the entire country when there are 358 Division I schools who would love to be in this position and there are only eight that are, you feel very fortunate,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said.

This is the farthest Miami has ever made it in the tournament.

“This is not something that happens every day. For Kansas it does, but not for Miami,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said.

It’s a familiar spot for Kansas. The Jayhawks will play for a trip to the Final Four for the 25th time.

Historically, this is the point in the tournament KU stumbles. Bill Self’s teams are just 3-7 in this round.

“It’s the hardest game in the tournament to not win,” Self said. “You can talk about first round, you can talk about whatever, it’s the hardest game. The national championship finals, at least you’re playing for it all or whatever. But this one, every goal of every team is road to the Final Four. It’s not road to the national championship. It’s road to the Final Four.”

Standing in their way of getting there: the 10-seeded Hurricanes.

“The biggest thing is live-ball turnovers leads to them really being able to utilize their offensive skill set, which is really strong,” Self said. “So we’ve got to play 5-on-5 against them. That will be a big goal of ours tomorrow.”

A win would give Kansas their sixteenth-ever Final Four appearance. You can watch the Elite Eight match-up on WIBW.

