Woman trapped in vehicle after I-70 accident involving semi

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was trapped in her vehicle after an accident involving a semi-truck on I-70 west of Topeka.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in just after 9 p.m. Friday, for an accident at mile marker 347, near the exit to West Union Rd. Kansas Highway Patrol says the woman was removed from the vehicle and transported to a hospital, but they couldn’t say to what extent she may have been injured.

They did say that one eastbound lane was closed as crews respond to the scene.

