Woman trapped in vehicle after I-70 accident involving semi

I-70 graphic.
I-70 graphic.(SounderBruce / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0/MGN)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was trapped in her vehicle after an accident involving a semi-truck on I-70 west of Topeka.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in just after 9 p.m. Friday, for an accident at mile marker 347, near the exit to West Union Rd. Kansas Highway Patrol says the woman was removed from the vehicle and transported to a hospital, but they couldn’t say to what extent she may have been injured.

They did say that one eastbound lane was closed as crews respond to the scene.

13 NEWS will update this story as soon as any updates are known.

