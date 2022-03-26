Advertisement

Unemployment rate still extremely low across the region

Kansas unemployment
Kansas unemployment(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (JC Post) - Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.5% in February. This was a decrease from 2.6% in January and a decrease from 3.6% in February 2021.

“The Kansas job market showed continued strength in February with an unemployment rate of 2.5%,” said Secretary Amber Shultz. “Estimates indicate that in addition to an increase in the number of jobs, Kansas also saw an increase in the average workweek for jobs in the private sector compared to February 2021.”

Jobless rates in northeast Kansas counties remained relatively flat from January — and extremely low. Most area counties had unemployment rates of less than 3 percent. The jobless rate in Riley fell from 2. 6 percent in January to 2.3 percent in February. The rate is also down in Wabaunsee and Pottawatomie Counties. Geary County saw a slight increase from 3.4 to 3.5 percent in February.

Seasonally adjusted job estimates for Kansas indicate total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 6,900 from January. Total nonfarm includes private sector and government employers. Private sector jobs increased by 8,100 over the month, while government decreased by 1,200.

“Kansas estimates indicate that strong job growth continued in February as private-sector employers added 8,100 jobs over the month,” said Labor Economist Emilie Doerksen. “With this continued growth, the construction, information, and trade, transportation, and utility industries are all above pre-pandemic levels.”

Since February 2021 Kansas seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs have increased by 34,300. This change is due to an increase of 33,200 private-sector jobs and an increase of 1,100 government jobs.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - RCPD searches for Yasmin, a 17-year-old missing out of Manhattan on March 9, 2022.
Missing Kansas girl found safe weeks after she was last seen
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
(Source: Shawnee Co. Jail)
Man accused of April 2019 killing of WU football player found guilty
Authorities respond to an I-70 accident involving a semi-truck and passenger car near mile...
Woman trapped in vehicle after I-70 accident involving semi
Charles Wilson II
Wilson found guilty in 2020 murder of Topeka woman

Latest News

Carly Torres (left), Erica Huggard (right)
Emporia, Hutchinson teachers chosen as finaists for Teacher of the Year
The Monarch groundbreaking
Meadowlark breaks ground on a new project
FILE
Help with Utility, Rent Deposits Now Available for Eligible Renters
FILE
BBB warns of rise in cryptocurrency scams