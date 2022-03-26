Unemployment rate still extremely low across the region

TOPEKA, Kan. (JC Post) - Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.5% in February. This was a decrease from 2.6% in January and a decrease from 3.6% in February 2021.

“The Kansas job market showed continued strength in February with an unemployment rate of 2.5%,” said Secretary Amber Shultz. “Estimates indicate that in addition to an increase in the number of jobs, Kansas also saw an increase in the average workweek for jobs in the private sector compared to February 2021.”

Jobless rates in northeast Kansas counties remained relatively flat from January — and extremely low. Most area counties had unemployment rates of less than 3 percent. The jobless rate in Riley fell from 2. 6 percent in January to 2.3 percent in February. The rate is also down in Wabaunsee and Pottawatomie Counties. Geary County saw a slight increase from 3.4 to 3.5 percent in February.

Seasonally adjusted job estimates for Kansas indicate total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 6,900 from January. Total nonfarm includes private sector and government employers. Private sector jobs increased by 8,100 over the month, while government decreased by 1,200.

“Kansas estimates indicate that strong job growth continued in February as private-sector employers added 8,100 jobs over the month,” said Labor Economist Emilie Doerksen. “With this continued growth, the construction, information, and trade, transportation, and utility industries are all above pre-pandemic levels.”

Since February 2021 Kansas seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs have increased by 34,300. This change is due to an increase of 33,200 private-sector jobs and an increase of 1,100 government jobs.

