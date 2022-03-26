Teen killed in Hutchinson crash Friday
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in Hutchinson when authorities say he failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a GMC Yukon.
The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 56th Ave. and Halstead Rd. The 18-year-old was ejected from his car and died at the hospital. The driver of the Yukon, a 40-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 44-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The accident is under investigation. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that it would not release the names of those involved until family had been notified.
