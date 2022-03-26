Saturday night forecast: Lots of controlled burning today with freezing temperatures tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today has been a great day to spend your time outdoors. Lots of folks are taking advantage of the calm weather and are doing controlled burns. Looking around the area you will likely see several smoke plumes. We will see more of the same calm weather tomorrow so don’t be surprised if the burning continues. To see more about burning, see more here. Temperatures tonight will touch freezing and we will stay about 5 degrees cooler Sunday afternoon than we were today.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sprinkles can’t be ruled out with some clouds early in the morning otherwise it will be mostly sunny by mid-morning. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds E 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

We cool down slightly on Sunday afternoon as winds become east around 10 mph with high pressure off in that direction. This will be another choice day for controlled burns. Relative humidity will be a tad low around 30%, so use caution when conducting a burn and have plenty of hands nearby to help. Warmer weather returns to Northeast Kansas by Monday with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s Monday afternoon with a few clouds mixed with sun above. Winds Monday will be light with an occasional stronger wind gust out of the southeast turning breezy by Tuesday afternoon. Winds on Tuesday will be south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph possible. Tuesday will also be much warmer with high temperatures in the 80s across the area.

An area of low pressure sets up to our west Tuesday afternoon and could provide parts of Kansas with some strong to maybe even severe storms by Tuesday evening/night depending on how much moisture is available at that time. The latest trend continues to show that there may be enough energy in the atmosphere to see one of two strong to severe thunderstorm in parts Central Kansas, however it is a low chance of this happening. Afterwards, we are left with rain showers through Wednesday evening. Heaviest rain is likely in eastern Kansas.

Temperatures will be much cooler behind the front with temperatures getting knocked back down to the 50s for highs and 30s for lows for this coming Wednesday through Saturday. April 1st is this Friday.

8-Day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.