Saturday forecast: Clouds clearing by midday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Similar to yesterday we will clear the skies for this afternoon. I think we will become mostly sunny by midday so we should see more Sun a little sooner than yesterday. We are also tracking some sprinkles in the south this morning. We will likely see another round of scattered sprinkles Sunday morning too. We stay fairly mild this weekend in the low to mid 50s before warming to the 60s and 80s on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Today: Few clouds in the morning but mostly sunny skies are expected by midday. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sprinkles can’t be ruled out with some clouds early in the morning otherwise it will be mostly sunny by mid-morning. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds E 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

We cool down slightly on Sunday afternoon as winds become east around 10 to 15 mph with high pressure off in that direction. Warmer weather returns to Northeast Kansas by Monday with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s Monday afternoon with a few clouds mixed with sun above. Winds Monday will be light out of the southeast turning breezy by Tuesday afternoon. Winds on Tuesday will be south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph possible. Tuesday will also be much warmer with high temperatures in the 80s across the area.

An area of low pressure sets up to our west Tuesday afternoon and could provide parts of Kansas with some strong to maybe even severe storm by Tuesday evening/night depending on how much moisture is available at that time. A dry line is likely to move through Tuesday evening ahead of a cold front Tuesday night. Along the dry line is where storms would develop and have the potential to become severe. Afterwards, we are left with rain showers through Wednesday evening.

Temperatures will be much cooler behind the front with temperatures getting knocked back down to the 50s for highs and 30s for lows for this coming Wednesday through Saturday. April 1st is this Friday.

