Onto the Elite Eight, Kansas fans celebrate from Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIBW) - A dramatic conclusion culminated in the Jayhawks emerging victorious. And the dance continues. Kansas is heading to the Elite Eight. The emotions of a sensational game flooded from the stands as fans exited.

“Rock Chalk. Wooo!” One fan screamed exiting the United Center.

The air following victory is sweet.

“I’m really excited.” Henry Knapheide, a Kansas fan from Quincy, Illinois, said.

“It’s just a really good feeling.” Lauren Knapheide, a Kansas fan from Quincy, Illinois, said.

“Feels great. And I hope they can go all the way.” Libby Knapheide, a Kansas fan from Quincy, Illinois, said.

Especially when it’s win or go home.

“I was nervous when it got close,” Mark Weingartt, a Kansas fan from Highland Park, Illinois, said. “And when they went up by a little I got a little nervous and I wet myself a little. Just a little, but then I gathered myself and said “hey, these are the Jayhawks. This is what they do. They’re going to make you sweat. And they did and they won.”

However, it wasn’t an easy going watch from the stands of the United Center. Providence stormed back from a halftime deficit to take a late lead.

“Man. I was extremely nervous because it was going back and forth,” Shabaka Lands, Kansas player Jalen Coleman-Lands Uncle, said. “They’re doing a lot of things, but they pulled out in the end. It was a great victory.”

But the Jayhawks pulled through and are still on pursuit of the ultimate goal.

“It means one step from the ultimate goal,” Lands said. “The final four. To win a national championship. And they’re going to do a great job. I think they’ll be ready for any opponent.”

“I mean yeah. Of course. We’re Kansas. We always come into the tournament knowing that we can do a little more,” Ian McCafferty, Kansas fan from But, we’re here. We’re at the United Center right now. The Jayhawks thrive in Chicago. And why not us?”

After such a epic battle - the emotions must be locked away and the focus turns to the next opponent. That will be No. 10 seed Miami. The two will face off on CBS Sunday, March 27 at 1:30 pm.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.