Northwest Missouri State’s Hudgins breaks MIAA scoring record in DII Championship game
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Northwest Missouri State University’s Trevor Hudgins is now the MIAA’s all-time leading scorer.
Hudgins passes Central Missouri’s Bill Fennelly with 2,819 career points from 1977-81.
Northwest Missouri State beat Augusta University in the Division II NCAA Tournament Championship game Saturday, 67-58, behind Hudgins’ 31 points.
