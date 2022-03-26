Advertisement

Northwest Missouri State’s Hudgins breaks MIAA scoring record in DII Championship game

By Joseph Hennessy
Mar. 26, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Northwest Missouri State University’s Trevor Hudgins is now the MIAA’s all-time leading scorer.

Hudgins passes Central Missouri’s Bill Fennelly with 2,819 career points from 1977-81.

Northwest Missouri State beat Augusta University in the Division II NCAA Tournament Championship game Saturday, 67-58, behind Hudgins’ 31 points.

