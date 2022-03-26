More than 80 plungers raised $16K for MHK’s Polar Plunge

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than eighty people took the plunge at Tuttle Creek State Park on Saturday afternoon…

The 2022 Special Olympics Polar Plunge theme was ‘Polar Opposites’...and Saturday’s Polar Plunge was just that…a sunny day with freezing water to plunge into.

The Junction City Geary County dive team was on hand…just in case…

“We were asked to help with making sure everybody’s safe in there and then when they’re in the water with these very frigid temps.” Junction City Fire Chief Jason Lankas says.

Teams found creative ways to show off their ‘polar’ opposites, including Riley County EMS who won the team costume competition.

“It’s really fun way to…to do something positive in just a happy, happy day and have good cause. So, it’s nice when we get to do these kind of things with community.” Riley County EMS, EMT Courtney Bekemeyer says.

“It’s wonderful to see everybody out here having a great time. You know, people put on costumes and then jump in the water and that’s always fun to watch.” Riley County Police Department, Captain Josh Kyle says.

Supporting the Special Olympics Polar Plunge brings teams of community members together.

“Get a great support group like you can see behind me just to come together to camaraderie and just to support each other as we as we take the plunge.” Junction City Police Chief John Lamb says.

Manhattan Special Olympics athletes, who benefit from the funds raised by the Polar Plunge, participated with their coaches by their side.

“So, it all goes back to…to fund our efforts to provide quality competitions to provide the trainings for them and make sure that they’ve got a high quality of life here in the Manhattan community.” Special Olympics Kansas Sports and Programs manager Krystin Guggisberg says.

Individuals and teams raised $16,000 for the Manhattan Polar Plunge. If you missed the Polar Plunge but would like to donate, visit PlungeKS.org.

