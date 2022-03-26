Meadowlark breaks ground on a new project

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Meadowlark recently hosted a groundbreaking event for a new 24-unit independent living apartment building on the main campus of their campus in Manhattan.

Nearly 80 percent of The Monarch’s apartments have been reserved with down payments. The sales process for the new building began in 2019 and the project was put on hold after the pandemic began in 2020.

In a recent community needs assessment it was determined that Manhattan needed and could support more age-and income-appropriate housing. People considering a move to Meadowlark indicated that they want to see a modern living option with high ceilings, lots of natural light, underbuilding parking and is pet friendly. That knowledge prompted the plan to build The Monarch, which will be centrally located on the campus. The building will be divided into two towers connected by a common space at the main level.

