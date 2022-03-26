Low-Income Energy Assistance deadline nears for Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has reminded Kansans that the deadline for the Low-Income Energy Assistance program is just around the corner.

Evergy says the deadline for Kansas customers to apply for financial help through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program is Thursday, March 31. It said the average benefit amount a customer can get is about $1,400.

The energy utility said customers can choose to split the financial benefit of LIEAP 50-50 between their electric and gas bills. Applications may take 30 days to process.

To qualify, Evergy said Kansans must have a combined gross income of all persons living in the home at 150% of the federal poverty level. For example, it said a family of four must have an annual household income before taxes of below $39,750.

LIEAP is federally funded and helps eligible households pay part of their home energy costs with a one-time per year benefit. A customer’s electric account does not need to be past due to receive aid.

For more information or to apply for LIEAP, click HERE.

