Lawrence Police Chief bans no-knock warrants, chokeholds

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart has banned no-knock warrants and chokeholds after two months on the job.

Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart says on Saturday, March 26, he made the decision to ban no-knock search warrants and chokeholds after discussions with community members about concerns within the police department.

“I have been police Chief in Lawrence for 2 months and have met with several community members and groups with varying levels of input and concerns related to our police department,” Lockhart said. “National news coverage of tragic events has brought many questions and comments surrounding the department’s approach to chokeholds and no-knock warrants. As we seek to reimagine policing in Lawrence, including being responsive to our community, I am banning no-knock search warrants and chokeholds.”

The Police Chief said no-knock warrants gained popularity in the 1990s when officers served warrants on houses suspected of hosting drug deals occupied by heavily armed individuals with reinforced doors and windows. He said the idea was to surprise the occupants of the home with an overwhelming show of force and take control of the situation in a dynamic fashion.

According to Lockhart, the tactic is one that has no place in law enforcement tactical strategy and puts officers and residents at risk.

“No-knock search warrants do not place the value of human life as a priority and are dangerous to all involved,” the Chief said. “They have no place in a modern police agency and your Lawrence Police Department will not endanger its community with this tactic. No-knock warrants are now specifically banned in our policy.”

During a recent meeting with the local NAACP Political Action Committee, Lockhart said the group asked LPD to place a greater emphasis on de-escalation in its Use of Force Policy. He said the new policy features de-escalation in a prominent location, as well as a policy statement that emphasizes high regard for the value of human life and the dignity of all.

“Even though chokeholds and no-knock warrants were not a practice of the Lawrence Police Department, these tactics are now banned,” Lockhart said. “Our policy manual will be updated to reflect these changes. These changes are part of what reimagining policing in Lawrence looks like and how our community envisions policing in Lawrence.”

