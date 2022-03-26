Advertisement

Kansas lawmaker agrees to counseling to avoid battery charge

FILE - Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, speaks at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan., Jan....
FILE - Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, speaks at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan., Jan. 22, 2021. A 21-year-old embattled Kansas lawmaker was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of drunken driving — his second arrest in less than a month. A Kansas trooper arrested Aaron Coleman around 1 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, on Interstate 70 near Lawrence, the Kansas Highway Patrol said. Coleman was taken to the Douglas County Jail, where he bonded out hours later (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File)((Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File))
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas legislator has agreed to undergo mental health counseling and a domestic violence assessment to avoid being prosecuted on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge over a fight with his younger brother.

Freshman Democratic Rep. Aaron Coleman, of Kansas City, also agreed in Johnson County to submit to drug or alcohol testing if officials ask him to do so. Coleman signed the diversion agreement with the district attorney’s office last week, and it was filed in district court Monday.

Coleman has been embroiled in controversy since running for the Kansas House in 2020 and acknowledging past abuses against girls and young women that led a legislative committee to reprimand him in writing. Besides the Johnson County charge, he also faced two traffic charges in neighboring Douglas County, though online court records said that case was resolved last month.

He must run for reelection this year to keep his seat and already faces an opponent in the Aug. 2 primary in his heavily Democratic district.

The domestic battery charge stems from an Oct. 30 incident. Coleman was accused in court documents of pushing, hitting and spitting on his 18-year-old brother in a fight over the brother’s baptism.

The agreement lasts a year and requires Coleman to undergo mental health counseling throughout that period. He also must undergo a domestic violence assessment within a month and, if directed to undergo anger management counseling, complete that within six months. He must pay $294.50 in fees and court costs.

Coleman’s attorney did not return a telephone message Thursday seeking comment, and Coleman did not immediately respond to a text message.

In Douglas County, Coleman was charged with speeding on Interstate 70 and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle after he was arrested Nov. 27 in Lawrence. Court records show he pleaded no contest Feb. 18 to the failure to yield charge and the speeding charge was dismissed. The records did not detail his penalty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - RCPD searches for Yasmin, a 17-year-old missing out of Manhattan on March 9, 2022.
Missing Kansas girl found safe weeks after she was last seen
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
(Source: Shawnee Co. Jail)
Man accused of April 2019 killing of WU football player found guilty
Charles Wilson II
Wilson found guilty in 2020 murder of Topeka woman
Authorities respond to an I-70 accident involving a semi-truck and passenger car near mile...
Woman trapped in vehicle after I-70 accident involving semi

Latest News

FILE
Lawrence Police Chief bans no-knock warrants, chokeholds
Before it was clear that the KU men’s basketball team was going to move on to the Elite Eight,...
Johnny’s Tavern staff gets $50,000 tip to split
KU fans excited about team's big win over Providence
KU fans excited about team's big win over Providence
Jayhawk fans celebrate Sweet Sixteen win at Johnny’s Tavern
Jayhawk fans celebrate Sweet Sixteen win at Johnny’s Tavern