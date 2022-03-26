Advertisement

Kansas Drum Days Kicks off with Grammy-nominated percussion group

The Kansas Drum Days is the largest percussion event in Kansas and this year Washburn got to...
The Kansas Drum Days is the largest percussion event in Kansas and this year Washburn got to host the the annual event at their Garvey Fine Arts Center.(WIBW)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Drum Days is the largest percussion event in Kansas and this year Washburn got to host the the annual event at their Garvey Fine Arts Center.

Classes and showcase concerts spanned throughout the day and a special evening concert featured grammy-nominated artists, Sandbox Percussion.

Von Hansen, President of the Kansas Percussive Art Society says they are thrilled to have the grammy-nominated group join them this year.

“I was like we gotta get these guys because, hopefully they win the grammys this year, then they’re gonna be like giant. They’re just amazing, and they’re the nicest people. They’re doing a piece tonight, the last piece is combined with 15 Kansan college and high school students and they work with them. We had a rehearsal dinner last night and they’re just so cool and nice and really great people.”

The group performed with selections from their Grammy-nominated album, as well as other pieces.

This is Kansas Drum Days’ first in-person performance in two years. Last years performance was virtual due to the pandemic.

