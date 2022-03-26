Jayhawk fans celebrate Sweet Sixteen win at Johnny’s Tavern

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Jayhawks survive and advance. Allowing businesses in Topeka like Johnny’s Tavern on Southwest Fairlawn Road at least one more chance to pack the place.

“I think they would come out regardless probably not as many but with KU winning and that momentum a lot more are coming out. You can tell from the Big 12 Tournament, we were pretty packed but this is even more now that we’re going down in the NCAA Tournament into the Sweet Sixteen,” said Johnny’s Tavern Topeka Manager Sierra Moore.

the past two years of tournaments affected by COVID-19 concerns affected them. They opened in the fall of 2019, only a few months before the pandemic.

“This is actually the first year we’ve been able to have a full turnout for the tournament. So it’s pretty awesome to see all the people come out,” said Moore.

Paul Ahlenius and Andy Hines have been Jayhawk fans since they were fraternity brothers at KU.

They made their first trip to an NCAA Tournament game this year for the Kansas vs. Texas Southern game in Fort Worth, Texas.

“I just thought let’s go,” said Hines.

Ahlenius said, “We’re old, we got a bucket list you got to get those things when you can get them.”

Hines followed him by saying, “Now we just need to go to the final four and the championship game. That would be super fun.”

They said it’s nice to get back out and enjoy the game.

“We’ve been doing stuff together for quite a while and it’s just nice to come here,” said Hines. ”And experience something fun and support the community by being here and enjoying some really good basketball.”

Ahlenius said, “Plus you don’t have to clean your house for your friends to come over.”

Moore hopes the Jayhawks moving on to the elite eight will bring more k-u fans wanting to experience it together.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.