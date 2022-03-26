Help with Utility, Rent Deposits Now Available for Eligible Renters

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials with the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging (NC-FH AAA) announced today that Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) grant funds provided by the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation are still available to income-eligible tenants who rent their homes.

The Agency received a $100,000 grant award to help low-income Kansans over age 18 who live in north-central Kansas with security and utility deposits. Kansans in these counties are eligible to apply: Chase, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Geary, Jewell, Lincoln, Marion, Mitchell, Morris, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Saline, Wabaunsee.

Flint Hills Housing Assistance, a program of the Agency, is now accepting applications for the TBRA funds. Applications are available at the ncfhaaa.com website or by calling 1-800-432-2703. Applications will be considered on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“We want to get these funds for utility and security deposits to qualifying Kansans,” said Julie Govert Walter, NC-FH AAA Executive Director. “We encourage people in households in our region to apply now--we process fully-completed applications in the order in which they are received.”

Individuals with adjusted incomes below $27,100 and two-person households with total adjusted income below $31,000 qualify for TBRA. Income limit information for households with more than two people is available online at www.ncfhaaa.com or by calling the Agency at 1-800-432-2703.

“These limits differ slightly among counties, so we recommend that applicants check on the income limits for their county,” said Vivianne Carney, Flint Hills Housing Assistance Coordinator.

Anyone over the age of 18 may apply for these funds.

Funding for TBRA comes from the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program which is administered by Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC).

For information about TBRA please call 1-800-432-2703. Applications are available online at ncfhaaa.com. Please submit applications by mail or in-person to the Flint Hills Housing Assistance, North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging at 401 Houston St., Manhattan, KS 66502.

