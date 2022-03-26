Emporia, Hutchinson teachers chosen as finaists for Teacher of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teacher from Emporia and one from Hutchinson have been chosen as two of the finalists for the 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year award.

The Kansas State Department of Education says Carly Torres, a fifth-grade teacher at Wiley Elementary School with Hutchinson USD 308, and Erica Huggard, a biology, anatomy and physiology teacher at Emporia High School, Emporia USD 253, were both named Region 1 finalists for the 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year award during a virtual ceremony on Saturday, March 26.

The Kansas Teacher of the Year award recognizes excellent teachers in elementary and secondary classrooms in the Sunflower State.

As finalists, KSDE said Torres and Huggard will each get a $2,000 cash award from Security Benefit. In addition, they are each now eligible to be named Kansas Teacher of the Year, which will be announced during a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 24, in Wichita.

The Department said Torres and Huggard were among 6 semifinalists from Region 1, which covers the first U.S. congressional district in Kansas.

Other semifinalists include:

Jennifer Fallin, a fifth-grade teacher at Washington Elementary School, Geary County USD 475;

Shannon Vieyra, a third-grade teacher at Plum Creek Elementary School, Buhler USD 313;

Melanie Hammond, an 11th-grade science teacher at Salina High School South, Salina USD 305;

and Rhyanna Reilly, an English language arts teacher at Hutchinson High School, Hutchinson USD 308.

KSDE said each semifinalist will get a red marble apple with a wooden base, compliments of the Master Teacher in Manhattan.

In 2022, the Department said 109 educators across the state have been nominated for the 2023 distinction. It said the teacher chosen as Kansas Teacher of the Year will be eligible for the title National Teacher of the Year.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.