Chiefs add former Super Bowl opponent to the backfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) runs with the ball against the New York...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are adding former super bowl opponent, Ronald Jones II, to their backfield.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Chiefs are signing the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back to a one year deal.

Chiefs fans remember Jones’ efforts in the big game when he ran for more than 60 yards on 12 carries.

Jones has more than 2,100 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground in his career. He’s had two seasons with at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage during his time in Tampa Bay.

