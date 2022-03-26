Chiefs add former Super Bowl opponent to the backfield

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are adding former super bowl opponent, Ronald Jones II, to their backfield.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Chiefs are signing the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back to a one year deal.

Chiefs fans remember Jones’ efforts in the big game when he ran for more than 60 yards on 12 carries.

Jones has more than 2,100 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground in his career. He’s had two seasons with at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage during his time in Tampa Bay.

The #Chiefs plan to sign former #Bucs RB Ronald Jones to a one-year deal, per source.



Jones had two seasons with 1,000 yards from scrimmage in Tampa Bay and should have ample opportunities in KC. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 26, 2022

