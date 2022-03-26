Active violence response training brings Geary Co. Law Enforcement together

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple safety agencies in Geary County participated in a joint training session, practicing what they would do in an active shooter situation.

Junction City Officers, and Geary County deputies were first to arrive to the simulated scene at the Konza Prairie Community Health Center in Junction City.

“Obviously, it comes over the radio, there’s going to be multiple agencies responding so we want to know what everybody’s going to be doing initially, until we get the command post set up and go from there.” Geary County Undersheriff Eric Coffman says.

Employees from Konza Prairie Community Health took on the roles of victims in the training scenario. They were assigned various injuries for the arriving EMTs and paramedics to assess the best treatment.

“Working together to work through that coordination and that communication is very important. So, we…we strive to continuously train and prepare ourselves for whatever we may encounter.” Junction City Police Chief John Lamb says.

During the training, LifeStar landed at a neighboring property, as they would in a real-life emergency, to assist with transporting the most critical patients.

“Our goal is to make sure that if something were to ever happen, then we’ve got them taken care of in the most efficient way possible.” Undersheriff Coffman says.

“We’ve never really played with outside agency before like to this magnitude, so it was a good learning experience.” Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges says.

Practicing together – so they’re ready to work together…should it ever happen for real.

Agencies participating in the training exercise include: Junction City Police Department, Geary County Sheriff’s Office, Geary County Emergency Management, Junction City Fire/EMS, LifeStar, Geary Community Hospital and the Konza Prairie Community Health Clinic.

The training scenario was evaluated by representatives from the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Riley County Police Department and Fort Riley Military Police.

The agencies will meet to discuss improvements needed following today’s training scenario. Additional training will be done in partnership with other business locations in the community over the next year.

