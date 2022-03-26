Advertisement

3 weeks after phase-out begins, KU drops classroom mask requirement

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - About three weeks after the University of Kansas decided to phase out its on-campus mask policy, it decided to drop the full mandate for the remainder of the semester.

The University of Kansas notified students, faculty and staff that starting Monday, March 28, masks will no longer be required in classrooms on the Lawrence or Edwards campuses.

KU began its phase-out of the mask requirement on March 3 with the removal of the requirement in non-classroom settings. Given regional COVID rates being the lowest they have been since the start of the pandemic and no COVID-related disruptions to campus operations yet this semester, it said now is the perfect time to remove the mandate in classrooms.

Due to federal and state guidelines, however, KU said masks will continue to be required on buses and in Watkins Health Center. Additionally, it said campus childcare facilities will also have the discretion to require masks if they so choose.

While the University has rescinded the mask mandate in all campus spaces except transportation, the health center and childcare centers, it said students, faculty, staff and visitors should continue to wear a mask if they see fit.

