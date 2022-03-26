The 20-year-old superstitious rug following KU in the NCAA Tournament

CHICAGO (WIBW) - Inside KU’s locker room lies their secret to success for the past two decades: a handmade rug.

“Back when Allen Fieldhouse for the last renovation in 2009, we actually had a Jayhawk in the middle of the locker room on the floor, and that had been there into the Coach Williams era,” Larry Hare, KU Assistant Athletics Director of Equipment Services, said. “It was very much defended that you didn’t walk across this Jayhawk in the middle of the locker room. So back in 2002, we had a supporter of our program actually knit a rug that became the Jayhawk on the road that was actually given the status of ‘Don’t tread on me.’”

The lucky rug has two rules.

One: don’t step on it.

“Even as late as last weekend, Cam Martin accidentally stepped on it in the post-game, and David McCormack corrected him to get off the Jayhawk,” Hare said. “So it is defended and honored by all the student-athletes and student managers since.”

The second? Never wash it.

“There’s a lot of good stuff in here,” Hare said.

Resting in its fibers are five trips to the Final Four, three national championship appearances and one national title.

“It’s got its age marks on it,” Hare said. “But it is an honored companion along here when Kansas men’s basketball hits the road.”

The rug has sat in the middle of the locker room for the past two decades, giving the Jayhawks a home away from home.

“The student managers all take it as a badge of honor to continue that honor forward to make sure that we try to do little things in the locker room to create home on the road, especially when your home is Allen Fieldhouse,” Hare said. “That’s pretty special.”

The Jayhawks hope to give the rug a trip to New Orleans next. A win over Miami earns KU a trip to the Final Four.

