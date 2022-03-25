Workshop aims to empower women’s lives with self-care tips

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A workshop Friday aimed to empower women in the community.

The event was hosted by the Blacksmith Event Center in Silver Lake.

Participants learned both traditional and alternative tools for holistic self-care. Tips provided at the workshop came from practitioners and healers who are experts in grief therapy, yoga, meditation, and more.

It was all done in the name of empowering and improving women’s lives and self-esteem, according to Caitlin McPhail, a Dietician/astrologer. She says everyone could use some new ways to cope with trauma after two years of the pandemic.

“We are here to get women together in the community and help empower them to teach them some self-care skills on how to improve their mental health and well-being,” McPhail said.

The workshop also offered door prizes, and attendees were entered into a raffle to win a giveaway basket valued at more than $500.

