Woman copes with death of husband, children and mother in Iowa tornado

A woman lost 4 family members. (Source: KMBC, BOLGER FAMILY PHOTOS, IOWA STORM CHASING NETWORK, LSM, CNN, Bolger family Photos, Iowa Storm Chasing Network/LSM)
By Emily Holwick
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KMBC) – A woman in Missouri lost four family members, including two children, in a tornado earlier this month.

A family trip on March 5 turned into a tragedy when an EF4 tornado swept through Winterset, Iowa.

Kuri Bolger’s husband, 5-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son and her mother all lost their lives.

Bolger and her 8-year-old son survived.

“I think there’s still strength in being sad and upset because that’s processing everything,” Bolger said.

As she processes, she’s reflecting on the lessons learned from each precious life.

“Owen was just he was very caring but also just like very adventurous. Mike did everything for our family I learned a lot from him, just in how to put other people first. Anytime I get sad, I’m like, ‘Where’s Kinlee, I just need a hug from her.’ Just the sweetest little girl ever,” Bolger said.

In the hard times, she said she thinks back on these moments and finds the strength to move forward.

“They wouldn’t want me to sit and be sad all the time. They would want me to keep going on those adventures and enjoying life. That keeps me going,” Bolger said.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

