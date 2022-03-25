With storm season ahead, Kansas AG warns of unregistered roofers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With storm season just ahead for Tornado Alley, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has warned homeowners of unregistered roofers.

True to form, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says spring has arrived in the Sunflower State, which means warmer temperatures and emerging gardens on the way - as well as storm clouds.

AG Schmidt said severe thunderstorms, hail and the occasional tornado are a fact of life in Kansas and so are the inevitable recovery efforts.

When the storm hits, Schmidt said it is common for out-of-area traveling contractors to roll through a damaged town to make a quick buck. To help fight this, he said the Kansas Legislature passed a law in 2013 which requires roofing contractors to register with the AG’s office. He said the program has been successful with over 1,500 roofers currently registered and in good standing.

If roofs are damaged in spring storms, or if roof work just needs to be done this spring, Schmidt said it is important to ensure the roofing contractors residents choose are properly registered with his office. He said residents should ask the roofer to provide a copy of their current registration certificate and go to the In Your Corner website to check the current list to make sure they are in good standing.

The AG said many city and county governments also require permits before work is done, so residents should ensure their roofer has complied with all local ordinances as well.

Schmidt provided the following tips to help keep Kansans safe from home repair scams, regardless if it is roofing or other projects:

If a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Get multiple written bids on home improvement projects to ensure quotes are reasonable and competitive.

Ask for local references. Working with a well-known, reputable local contractor will help prevent becoming a victim of a fly-by-night operator who won’t be around if you have problems later.

Friends, family and neighbors are the best sources for recommendations.

Be sure your contractor is insured. The contractor should have personal liability, property damage and worker’s compensation insurance for workers and subcontractors. Also, check with your insurance company to find out if you are covered for any injury or damage that might occur.

Most importantly, Schmidt said residents should document everything in writing. He said residents should insist on a contract that states exactly what work will be done, the quality of materials that will be used, warranties, timetables, the names of any subcontractors, the total price of the job and the schedule of payments.

The AG said residents should not make any final payments or sign a final release until they are satisfied with the work and know subcontractors and suppliers have been paid.

Schmidt said residents can take the following steps to protect their family and personal information ahead of storms in the event disaster does strike:

Sign up for warnings and alerts in your area. Public safety officials use alert systems that can send a text or other messages warning of impending danger.

Make sure everyone knows the safest place in your home. First, check your home and make sure your insurance documents are up to date. Have an out-of-town contact in case of disaster and make arrangements to protect your pets.

Secure important documents from damage. Place them in a secure, weather-proof “go box” that can be readily found.

Have an evacuation plan in case of flooding or your home is damaged and cannot be occupied. Have a bag ready to go with necessary items, including documents and medications.

