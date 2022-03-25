Advertisement

Wilson found guilty in 2020 murder of Topeka woman

Charles Wilson II
Charles Wilson II(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charles Wilson II has been found guilty of the second-degree murder of Lisa Hill.

Shawnee Co. jurors found Charles Wilson II guilty of the murder of Lisa Hill following a trial on March 24.

Wilson II had been accused of Hill’s murder after law enforcement was called to 1132 NW Central Ave. in Topeka and found her suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation that followed led officials to Wilson’s home, where a standoff ensued that resulted in his arrest.

Wilson II was found guilty of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and endangerment of a child.

He was originally charged with premeditated first-degree murder. According to court records, two charges for interference with law enforcement were both dropped.

Hill was the mother of Joseph Hill, the victim of an April 2020 Topeka homicide.

Sentencing is set for Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

