One taken to hospital after van-bicycle collision late Friday morning in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after he was injured in a van-bicycle collision late Friday morning on the city’s west side.

The collision was reported around 11:36 a.m. at S.W. Huntoon and Belle.

Police at the scene said the man who was on the bicycle was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be serious.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.