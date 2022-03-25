One taken to hospital after van-bicycle collision late Friday morning in west Topeka
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after he was injured in a van-bicycle collision late Friday morning on the city’s west side.
The collision was reported around 11:36 a.m. at S.W. Huntoon and Belle.
Police at the scene said the man who was on the bicycle was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be serious.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
