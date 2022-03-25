TPD arrests man for Oakland Shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a man for a shooting in the Oakland neighborhood.

TPD says officers were called to a hospital around 3 a.m. Thursday when a victim arrived with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The department says the shooting occurred in the 500 block of NE Grattan.

Their investigation led them to 30-year-old Dylan Thomas, who was arrested on aggravated battery, along with charges for drug possession, and distribution within 1,000 ft. of a school.

