Topeka man wanted by authorities found in southeast Lawrence

Martwain Jackson is wanted by the Douglas Co.
Martwain Jackson is wanted by the Douglas Co.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man wanted by Douglas Co. authorities was found in southeast Lawrence on Friday.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies found wanted Martwain Antwon Jackson, 38, of Topeka, just before 2 p.m. on Friday, March 25.

Deputies said Jackson was arrested on outstanding warrants in southeast Lawrence.

The Sheriff’s Office has thanked the community for their help to find Jackson.

