Teen driver who survived Texas tornado set to receive new truck

FORT WORTH, Texas (KWCH) - A teenage truck driver whipped around when his truck was swept up by a tornado in central Texas will soon have a new ride.

On Saturday, Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet of Fort Worth, Texas, will donate a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All Star Edition to Riley Leon and his family. The color? Of course, Cherry Red. The dealership said Chevy Cares is also donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross to assist with recovery efforts in Texas.

“We are thankful Riley is safe, commend his driving skills during a frightening situation, and our hearts are with the other families in Texas that have been affected by these storms,” said the dealership in a post on Facebook.

Video showing the moment the tornado in Elgin, Texas, got a hold of 16-year-old Riley Leon’s red Chevy pickup has gone viral. In the video captured by storm chaser Brian Emfinger, you see the storm flip Riley’s truck on its side, spin it around and then flip it back up on its wheels.

Riley said he was leaving a job interview at Whataburger when he got caught up in the storm. He told CBS Evening News he just asked God to give him another chance.

“Because better things were going to come in the future. And to never let small things bring you down,” Riley said.

Along with surviving that storm, Riley said also he got the job.

A GoFundMe was also started to help Riley pay for medical expenses since his family doesn’t have insurance. So far, more than $21,000 has been raised.

