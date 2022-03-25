Soldiers explore career opportunities during ‘Hiring Our Heroes’ career fair

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers and Veterans took the opportunity to network with employers, while searching for the next path for their careers.

Hiring Our Heroes Career Fair brought more than 60 employers to one location, for soldiers and veterans to explore career opportunities.

“It’s going to help them when it’s time for them to transition and it will be in the best interests take care of their future.” US Army, SPC Braimah Sidibe says.

A panel of business representatives also provided general information about building resumes and the importance of networking.

“I don’t know how many of these companies would be in Texas. So, just networking and seeing the options that I have, I think that would be a benefit than just trying to, like, apply to everything.” Sidibe says.

Hiring Our Heroes representatives recommended soldiers collect business cards and information from every employer to continue to build their networks.

“The ultimate goal for today is just a network, right? Because I don’t know where I’m gonna end up.” Sidibe says.

Thursday afternoon, employers talked with soldiers and veterans about future employment opportunities available to them when they leave the Army.

