Shawnee Co. judge to retire after 14 years of service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After 14 years of service to Shawnee Co. as a district judge and nearly 30 of service to the state, Judge David Debenham will retire.

Kansas Courts says District Judge David Debenham will retire on June 14, after 14 years of service to the 3rd Judicial District, which covers Shawnee Co.

Debenham was appointed as a district judge in 2008.

“It was my desire to continue our system of justice and ensure individuals appearing before the court had the opportunity for a timely and full hearing with skilled representation,” Debenham said. “I have tried to make sure all parties believe they have received a full and fair hearing, regardless of the outcome.”

The Court said Debenham is an Abilene native and graduate of Bethany College in Lindsborg and Washburn University School of Law in Topeka.

Before he was named a judge in 2008, the Court said Debenham practiced law for 28 years with government agencies as deputy attorney general and Shawnee Co. deputy district attorney.

Debenham is a National College of District Attorneys Career Prosecutor course grad and has served twice as a faculty advisor. The Court said he was a director and officer of the Kansas County and District Attorneys Association, served on the board of editors for the Kansas Prosecutor magazine and was honored with the association’s lifetime achievement award in 2008.

The Court said Debenham has served as a lecturer and instructor on criminal procedure and law. He is a member of the Topeka and Kansas Bar associations and the Kansas District Judges and American Judges associations. He is the father of three adult daughters.

In retirement, the Court said Debenham plans to spend more time with his family and engage in outside activities.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.